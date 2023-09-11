Students, schools, and youth groups across Virginia are kicking off a statewide campaign today to increase seat belt usage rates among teens and youth.

Youth of Virginia Speak Out About Traffic Safety (YOVASO)’s peer-to-peer campaign, Drive for Change: Buckle Up and Slow Down, is designed to encourage youth and teens to develop a lifelong buckle up habit by reminding them that seat belts are their best defense against injury and death in a crash.

The campaign also addresses speed-prevention as 65% of fatal crashes involving a teen driver in Virginia were speed-related in 2022. Additionally, 65% of teens killed in crashes in 2022 were not wearing a seat belt.

YOVASO is working hard to bring change to those numbers by offering the Drive for Change: Buckle Up and Slow Down campaign over a three-month period starting today (Sept. 11) and concluding on November 30, 2023. Participating high schools, middle schools, and youth groups will participate by completing activities to educate and remind teens to buckle up and drive safely. There are two options for participating: non-competing and competing. Schools and youth groups that elect to compete will also be required to complete pre and post seat belt checks and a creative project that aims to reach the majority of students at their school or in their youth group. Non-competing schools and youth groups may register to receive materials and complete any activities of their choice.

“The statewide Drive for Change Campaign is a free and fun way for schools and communities to help our teens develop life-long safe driving habits that will reduce their crash risks and save lives,” said Mary King, YOVASO program manager. “We know that peer influence is key to getting young drivers to change their behaviors and this campaign gives teens the resources to have a positive influence at the local level. We encourage all communities to sign up and work with teen groups to lead the change for young driver and passenger safety.”

In addition to addressing seat belt use and speed-prevention at the high school level, the campaign also focuses on teaching middle school students about occupant protection safety, their rights in a vehicle, and the importance of developing good safety habits prior to the driving years.

The campaign also includes a Halloween component to remind all youth and teens to make good choices and celebrate safely during the celebratory weekend. Students will also be encouraged to connect with their local elementary schools to lead traffic safety presentations on trick-or-treat safety and seat belt safety.

At the conclusion of the campaign, each competing school and youth group will be evaluated on activities completed, the effectiveness and creativity of its seat belt and/or speed educational programs, the percentage of students reached, and the percentage increase in the school’s seat belt usage rate by the end of the campaign.

Prizes funded by State Farm will be awarded to the top three finalists in the high and middle school divisions as follows: first place, $500; second place, $250; and third place, $100. The winners will be announced on January 10, 2023.

“At State Farm, we want to keep drivers and passengers safe on the roadways,” said State Farm spokesperson Dwayne Redd. “This campaign is a creative reminder to young drivers to always wear seat belts and obey the speed limit. With these actions, the number of accidents, serious injuries and deaths will be reduced.”

For more information or to register your school for this campaign and free materials, contact Casey Taylor, Program Development Coordinator at 540-739-4392 or email casey.taylor@vsp.virginia.gov. Registration can also be completed at www.yovaso.org/driveforchange.