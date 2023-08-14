Previously, Stone served as chief financial officer for Williamsburg James City County Schools, as director of finance for Hanover County Public Schools from 2008 to 2013, and as director of finance for Hanover County from 2005 to 2008. Stone has held various financial positions for Hanover County dating back to 1988. She received a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting from Virginia Commonwealth University and is a Certified Public Accountant. Stone is a past president of the Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA) and previously chaired the GFOA Treasury and Investment Management Committee and served on the Nominating Committee. In addition, she served on the elected Board of Supervisors for King William County from 2012 to 2015 and previously served on the elected King William County School Board from 2004 to 2011. She returned to the School Board in 2020. She also is a past president of the Virginia Government Finance Officers Association. Stone was awarded the Distinguished Local Government Leadership Award from the Association of Government Accountants in 2014.