Hanover and King William Habitat for Humanity unearthed an engraved 100-year-old pendant watch at the site of their 78th home. Through the help of the Ashland Museum, they tracked down the descendants of the original owners to give it back to the rightful owners.

In January of 2023, work began on Habitat’s lot on Wesley Street in Ashland. Knowing there had previously been a house there decades before, Habitat construction manager Jeff Ell decided to bring out his metal detector and see if he’d find anything interesting. Sure enough, while searching the front of the property he found a surprising treasure!

Buried just a few inches below the soil was a small pendant watch with the engraving “WWB to JLW.” After some online research on the watch manufacturer and design, he determined it was most likely made in 1920s. Since many people in Ashland have deep roots in that community and it was possible that family members might still be in the area, he asked John Hodges, a regular Habitat volunteer and vice mayor of Ashland, for help. Hodges connected Ell and Habitat with the Ashland Museum founder, Rosanne “Rosie” Shalf.

Shalf dove into online research, real estate records, census records and other sources. Pretty quickly she was able to connect the initials on the watch to two longtime Ashland residents who lived at the former Wesley Street home. As it turned out, “WWB to JLW” meant Wesley William Brannan to his wife Joseph “Jo” Louis White Brannan.

The story doesn’t stop there. Habitat wasn’t the rightful owners of such an important piece of the Brannan’s family. The couple passed long ago but still have kids and grandkids that live locally. Jeff Ell decided to go straight to the Brannon’s grandson, Scott Brannan, who Shalf had a work address for. Brannan was initially shocked at the unexpected visit, but after an hour-long conversation, excitement arose. The Brannan family believes the watch was a gift while the couple was dating before they married in 1925.

Habitat held a brief ceremony on July 11 to officially return the pendant watch back to the Brannans. Many grandchildren and extended family came to see the relic, as well as to visit the old homesite. Everyone reminisced about the past – the front porch swing, the Easter egg hunts, and playing games in the yard. There was even a photo of the late Ms. Brannan searching for Easter eggs in the exact spot Ell found the watch.

As stories were shared, the homeowner of Habitat’s new house, Krystal and her daughter Nyla were there taking it all in. Everyone agreed her new front porch would be perfect for a swing, just like the Brannan family remembers on their grandmother’s porch. Past stories were making way for future stories in a new, affordable home.