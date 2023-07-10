Celebrate Hanover’s favorite fruit at the Hanover Tomato Festival on Friday, July 14 and Saturday, July 15. The family-friendly event will feature a host of children’s activities, nearly 100 handcraft and artisan vendors, agricultural displays, live entertainment, food and scores of tasty Hanover Tomatoes.

The Hanover Tomato Festival is free and open to the public. The event is pet-friendly, but animals must be on a leash. To beat the summer heat, the festival will offer large cooling stations, expanded shaded seating areas and improved traffic flow in and out of the event.

The Hanover Tomato Festival is open from 5 p.m. – 9 p.m. on Friday, July 14 and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 15.

For more details, see our special insert in this week's edition or visit www.hanovertomatofestival.com.