The Hanover County Treasurer’s office received its accreditation from the Treasurers’ Association of Virginia (TAV) on June 20, 2023.

The Office Accreditation program is a voluntary professional certificate program overseen by the Treasurers’ Association of Virginia. Seventy-seven treasurer’s offices received accreditation this year.

While it is not required for any treasurer’s office to be accredited, receiving accreditation acknowledges that the office meets the statewide best practices for performance in treasury management.

As part of the accreditation process, offices must successfully pass an outside audit with no findings of material weakness. Special recognition goes to Tim Boschen, Chief Deputy Treasurer, for guiding the Hanover Treasurer’s Office through the accreditation process.

The rigorous accreditation process also requires proof of continuing education such as attendance of an ethics course by the treasurer (or a principal officer) and educational requirements for all staff. Accredited offices are required to have written policies in place addressing areas such as personnel, customer service, and delinquent collections.