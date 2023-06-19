Hanover County Administrator John A. Budesky announced last week that Brandon S. Turner has been named the county’s new Director of Economic Development. Turner, who joined Hanover County in 2018, previously served as the department’s deputy director. He has been acting as interim director since March.

“Brandon’s experience in all aspects of economic development will be a great asset for Hanover County moving forward,” Budesky said. “He is sensitive to the County’s agricultural roots and the needs of our businesses and suppliers while being attuned to opportunities for investments in our community. Brandon is committed to working with our residents and business community to help grow business development in the right places.”

“Brandon has a contagious enthusiasm for Hanover County,” added Economic Development Authority Chairman Trey Hayden. “His knowledge of our community along with a wealth of experience will help create responsible development that benefits our citizens and businesses.”

Turner has 16 years of experience in the field. Before coming to Hanover, he served as an economic development specialist for the city of Roanoke. His responsibilities included administering Roanoke’s Enterprise Zone Program, overseeing the activities of the Economic Development Authority and attracting and retaining businesses with a focus on industrial projects.

A native of Pittsylvania County, Turner earned a Bachelor of Business Administration in marketing from Radford University and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Lynchburg. He started his career as a project manager for Campbell County, focused on economic development and tourism.

Turner believes Hanover County is a great destination for economic development. “I see it as my job to work with the private sector to provide high-quality jobs and investment in the right places for our community, enhancing opportunities for residents well into the future,” he said. “We have benefitted here in Hanover from a prospering business community, and I want to help that continue and grow.”