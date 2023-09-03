A Hanover County man says he is relieved that a year-long, painful ordeal is over, but admits he is still suffering the effects a hate crime he endured in July of last year.

Ralph Mills watched in a Hanover County courtroom on Aug. 29 as a judge sentenced Patrick Francis Martin to 60 days in jail for attacking Mills with a pocket knife on July 22, 2022 as Mills was jogging in his Dogwood Knoll neighborhood.

Mills says Martin began yelling racial slurs at him as he ran by, then produced a knife, cutting Mills’ shirt. To this day, Mills said he is still haunted by the parallels he sees between his attack and the 2020 murder of Ahmaud Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man who was murdered after being pursued by three white men while running in his Glynn County, Georgia neighborhood.

Martin eventually pled guilty to assault and violation of a protective order.

It wasn’t the first encounter between the two, Mills said, but it was the first time Martin had lashed out violently. Mills said even after the attack Martin continued to harass him.

Those in the courtroom on Aug. 29 learned that, prior to the attack, Martin had not been taking medication he had been prescribed for schizophrenia.

Reached by phone last Friday, Mills said that he still suffers from nightmares and other ill effects from the attack. He says he injured his shoulder when he fell trying to get away from Martin, and will require surgery in the coming months.

Mills says he’s happy that the sentencing phase is now over and he can move forward, but doesn’t think he’ll ever be able to forget what happened.