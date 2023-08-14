Hanover County Administrator John A. Budesky recently announced the appointment of W. R. (Randy) Hardman III, P.E. to director of public works. Hardman, previously the department’s deputy director, assumes his new role on Aug. 16.

“Randy’s dedication to Hanover County and tenure with Public Works makes him the ideal choice for director,” Budesky said. “He has a thorough knowledge of the critical services the department provides our residents. Randy will be a positive force moving forward.”

Hardman joined the Department of Public Works in 1995 as a civil engineer and was promoted to deputy director in 2014. “It’s been a great experience learning every role, working from the bottom up and now being selected to lead the department,” Hardman said. “I feel very honored and blessed. It’s a source of great pride.”

His new role comes following the retirement of Hardman’s predecessor, Mike Flagg. “Mike did a great job of setting expectations and then letting staff take the lead for resolution,” Hardman explained. “I’ve got a great team and I will focus on helping them succeed.”

“Randy has seen the department grow significantly over the years and has helped it overcome many challenges,” added deputy county administrator Todd Kilduff. “Public Works also requires leadership that can balance the day-to-day challenges and increasing workloads and Randy can provide that balance.”