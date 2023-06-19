Every once in a while, humans show that they know how to behave. Sometimes this phenomenon occurs when least expected. Recently, to attend my 50th high school reunion, I flew from Richmond to Birmingham with a layover in Atlanta, one of the busiest airports in the world.

Since I elected not to rent a car, I arranged flights that would give friends and family the least amount of traffic in Birmingham and Richmond and I gave myself a layover of a few hours in Atlanta. I figured I could use the extra time to navigate through the extensive and extremely busy airport. I also scheduled later evening flights so friends and family picking me up at airports could avoid rush hour traffic. I did this knowing there was some risk involved in flying late at night. Indeed, things did not go as planned on my return.

Around 10:20 p.m., I learned my flight from Atlanta was cancelled due to not having pilots available. Then heavy rain halted or delayed other flights out, resulting in a domino effect.

Lines formed and lengthened where two agents struggled to make adjustments. More passengers joined the line. Two hours later I reached the counter to discover texts had been sent with vouchers for hotel and meals. Conversations took place, as many passengers were also heading to Richmond. The boy behind me was returning from a family wedding in Puerto Rico, worked at a Starbucks in Midlothian, and kept others in line entertained with slow jazz. Fellow line members speculated about what was happening because the line moved very slowly. Gradually people loosened up and lamented about the long wait, but with marked restraint and polite manners. We reassured one another that attitude matters in situations beyond our control.

About two hours later, I walked with a group of fellow pilgrims and received a ride from Lyft to the Sheraton Hotel. Due to the bad weather in Atlanta, many flights had been canceled. The line of travelers needing hotel rooms stretched through the lobby and around several corridors. This was where the real fun started. I stood in line with a golf pro from Jacksonville, Florida who was forfeiting his spot in a tournament the next day, an Air National Guardsman returning to Nashville from Guard drill, and an IT professional who discovered he lives around the corner from the golf pro. The golf pro offered me the use of his mini charger when he saw me plugging up my phone charger for a while every time our line moved within sight of an electrical plug. This neighborly gesture led to a conversation about golf, then college sports. Turns out the pro used to play golf with legendary football coach “Bear” Bryant of the University of Alabama, my alma mater. I searched up a photograph I’d stored on my phone of a letter I received in 1969 in response to a note I wrote Coach Bryant, consoling him about a loss for Bama at the Sugar Bowl. My new acquaintance was impressed with my “archives,” so we talked a bit about Mark Womack and Bob Baumhower, both high school classmates of mine—Mark just inducted into the SEC Hall of Fame as a commissioner and Bob, the former Miami Dolphins player turned restaurateur, who catered my high school reunion events.

As the early hours passed, the four of us in line shared jokes, talked about barbecue spots in Memphis, speculated on whether the Atlanta hotel had enough rooms to accommodate all the displaced travelers (it did) and shared gum. Eventually we waved each other off to clean beds and anticipated hot showers. It had been a much better experience in the company of these pleasant travelers.

The next morning I was searching my phone for the text from the airline for my voucher for a return trip to the airport, where I would wait 12 hours for my scheduled flight to Richmond. I heard a young woman ask the hotel valet where she could buy some shoes. Tall, with long brown braids, she was clad in jeans and a jacket, but with socks, and a huge Band-Aid across her foot.

“I walked and stood so long at the airport that I got blisters on my feet,” she explained.

I reached into my purse and held up flip flops I had slipped in yesterday for relief from my boots. “You can have these,” I said.

A tear squeezed down her cheek as she offered to pay me for them. They fit her perfectly, and my red Ariat cowgirl boots that are my most comfortable shoes were all I needed to get home anyway.

She returned the shoe gift by letting me share her taxi to the airport, where we decided to have lunch together.

I learned she was returning from guard duty in New Orleans to her new residence in Florida, leaving her one-year-old with her mother because her husband, also military, was on assignment. A veteran myself, I shared the agony and guilt military moms (and maybe all mothers) feel about professional versus family and the sacrifices to be made on both sides. This feeling is also faced by military fathers, and particularly single parents of either gender.

“Make a detailed list of pros and cons,” I suggested. “Have an honest discussion with your partner and family about money and your options.”

We compared some of our experiences as women in the military and parenting, and discovered we were both teachers. This resulted in talking about education in America, the effects Covid has had on children, and how we can make the world a better place.

Hours after I landed in Richmond, I received a text of thanks for the shoes and the time we spent talking at the Atlanta airport. We vowed to keep in touch and wished each other well. It was a day well spent, and feet well shod. The blisters had begun when she wore her steel toed combat boots during drill. So I was grateful for her service, and that I carried those flip flops so she could “walk a mile in my shoes.”

As I reflect on those two days of transit, I am surprised at just how civil and helpful we all were to one another. There was no talk of politics, elections, or unnecessary complaints about the airlines. We were just all helping each other get home.

God bless America!