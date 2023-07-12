The Church of the Redeemer Knights of Columbus Council 11042 is pleased to announce that Wegmans, a major food retailer, has contributed food credits to support the 2023 Summer Food for Kids program. This generous contribution complements the ongoing support of Food Lion and dedicated Church of the Redeemer parishioners, who have been actively backing both the Summer Food for Kids and Christmas Food for Kids programs.

To address this pressing issue, the Knights of Columbus take action by partnering with the Hanover Evangelical Friends Church Food Bank. With a longstanding alliance of more than 20 years, the Knights locate, collect, assemble, and distribute nutritious food to Hanover students during summer and Christmas vacations. This crucial support ensures that students, who are unable to access the National School Lunch Program during these breaks, receive the nourishment they need.

If you wish to contribute, tax-deductible donations can be made by check(s) payable to MCMA (Mechanicsville Catholic Men's Association). Please write "Summer Food for Kids" on the memo line. Rest assured that 100% of your donation will directly benefit children in need of nutritious food.

Contributions can be mailed to:

Tad Stilwell, MCMA

8341 Ellerson Farm Drive