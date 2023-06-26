The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) is thrilled to announce they are now taking applications for the 13th Conservation Police training academy. Applications are being accepted through July 24.

“We are excited to offer this opportunity to assist in our protection of Virginia’s wildlife resources and service to all Virginians,” said Ryan Brown, executive director of DWR. “As wildlife and outdoor recreation are for everyone, we are looking for applicants fully representative of all of our citizens and who love our outside places and the opportunities that they afford.”

Conservation Police Officers (CPOs) are the heart of the Agency. On any given day, CPOs are outdoors protecting the citizens of Virginia, including hunters, anglers, boaters, paddlecraft users, wildlife watchers, or just people enjoying a day outside. Our CPOs aren’t just committed to wildlife and fisheries, they’re committed to caring for the entire Commonwealth. While the days can be long, they are filled with patrolling any of our waters, grabbing an ATV to track sick or injured wildlife, helping biologists retrieve a baby bear cub from a tree, monitoring our Wildlife Management Areas, or assisting another agency.

The 13th Basic Academy will start February 25, 2024, and end August 22, 2024.

“This is a career where you can protect our wildlife resources and make a strong connection with those who enjoy the outdoors,” said Colonel John Cobb, Chief of Law Enforcement. “If you have a passion for bringing others to the outdoors and serving a diverse community, we encourage you to apply as a CPO.”