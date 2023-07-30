Christmas came early this year for one group of vacation bible school participants.

Thanks to the efforts of over two dozen volunteers, those taking part in the annual Miracles of God Church program—a vacation bible school held at Graceland Baptist Church and geared specifically for people with special needs--got to enjoy a morning of carols, stories and Christmas-themed snacks on the last day of the week-long program on July 28.

“We asked them what they wanted and this was it,” said Christine happily, as a young man in a sombrero kicked off a joyful group sing-along to “Feliz Navidad.”

The joy in the room was plain to see, and all part of what Miracle of God Church pastor Greg LeMaster says is the church’s mission to provide a place where everyone can feel included, supported and loved.

LeMaster and his wife Christine say they got the idea for the inclusive vacation bible school when they realized that there were very few similar programs available for families with children who might not be able to attend a traditional program.

The LeMasters' son Daniel has autism, and they know from experience that churches, even when they have the best of intentions, are not always sure how best to support families like theirs. Their solution was to create a space where those with sensory issues or other challenges could fully be themselves and enjoy the experience of vacation bible school in the company of those who understand their unique needs.

Greg LeMaster’s philosophy is simple: “It really comes down to being yourself and loving on them,” he said, noting that the program has proven tremendously popular in recent years. “They would do it every week if they could.”

For more information on Miracle of God Church, visit www.gracelandbc or call (804) 598-3481.