Bella Hoffman didn’t want to tell her mother.

Despite the abuse she had suffered at the hands of a Powhatan County High School teacher, Hoffman, then 17, wasn’t ready to talk about it.

But Janine Hoffman, who had suspected for weeks that something was wrong with her daughter, wouldn’t let it go.

“She just kept pushing and pushing,” Bella remembers. And finally, after months of saying nothing, Bella broke.

She told her mother how the abuse had started, how at first she had been showered with compliments, then gifts. Then she told her how her school’s band director, Andrew Snead, a man who had never taught her but was still someone she trusted, slowly moved their relationship toward something she no longer recognized, something she knew she had to keep hidden.

Almost one year to the day of that conversation at her family’s kitchen table, Bella Hoffman shared her story again, though this time it was in the Powhatan County courtroom where, on June 29, former Powhatan High School band director Andrew Snead plead guilty to seven counts of indecent liberties with a minor while in a custodial role and one count of solicitation of a pornographic image of a minor.

Snead was ultimately sentenced to 30 years with 22 suspended and will be placed on the Virginia Sex Offender Registry.

At the sentencing, Hoffman once again detailed the sequence of events that had brought them all there. Reading from a prepared statement, she described how Snead—who was the brother of her boyfriend’s adoptive father and lived in the same house with him—had approached her boyfriend about watching the two have sex. From there things got worse, she said, and eventually Snead began initiating sexual contact with her at school.

She also described the aftermath, once Snead had been arrested and charged, as she struggled to deal with the emotional weight of what had happened.

She has wrestled with severe anxiety and depression, Hoffman told the court. To this day, “I get nervous when people lock or close doors. Or just a slight brush against my shoulder. When things like this happen I shut down and shut out everyone and everything around me.”

As was revealed in court, Hoffman was one of several students Snead had initiated contact with over the years. According to a statement released that day by Powhatan County Commonwealth’s Attorney Rob Cerullo, the plea agreement was arranged in part to spare the victims and their families further trauma by requiring them to testify in what promised to be a contentious trial.

Bella Hoffman, however, wanted to make sure that Snead heard what she had to say.

“Andrew, you are a registered sex offender and a pedophile,” she said. “You will never be able to hurt me or anyone else again. I’m proud to be able to say that I broke this cycle you had going. I am happy to be able to never ever let you near children or in schools again.”

* * *

Bella Hoffman’s parents, Janine and Billy, had both known--even before she told them about the abuse--that something wasn’t right.

Billy Hoffman said he had begun to notice last year that Bella, with whom he had always enjoyed a close relationship, had suddenly started to pull away.

“I didn’t know what was going on,” he said. Once he did find out, however, he says he knew it was important that Bella knew she was not to blame.

“When all of this came out, we made it very clear to our daughter that there is no shame in this,” Billy said. “That was never a question—there was never any of that.”

Even as his daughter heals, Billy Hoffman said there have been countless ways the ordeal has impacted his family, even when it comes to everyday life. In a small community, “you never know who is siding with who,” he said. “This is not at all something anyone would ever sign up for.”

Janine Hoffman said the abuse her daughter suffered has impacted her entire family.

“There is a heaviness in our house,” she said. “You can’t see it unless you’re in it. I know that we are going to heal from this, but it’s going to take a long time.”

Both Billy and Janine said they are proud of Bella for telling her story, and for all the work she has done to recover from her ordeal.

“We always told our girls to tell the truth and to speak their mind,” said Billy. “And once she felt safe, her ability to do that was incredible.”

As for Bella, who is now attending Bright Point University and nearing completion of her associate degree, she now wants to do whatever she can to help others avoid what happened to her.

While she once thought she wanted to work with animals or in a related field, she isn’t sure now how what she’s endured will shape her path forward.