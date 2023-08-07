The Chickahominy Health District has begun holding walk-in hours (no appointment required) each month for community members to receive free naloxone nasal spray and learn in less than 30 minutes how to recognize and respond to an opioid overdose emergency. The locations, dates, and times for free naloxone and education are as follows:
Charles City Health Department, 7501 Adkins Rd, Charles City
2nd Wednesdays from 8:30-11:30 a.m.
4th Wednesdays from 8:30-11:30 a.m.
Goochland Health Department, 1800 Sandy Hood Rd, Goochland
Tuesdays from 8:30-11:30 a.m.
Hanover Health Department,12312 Washington Hwy, Ashland
Mondays from 1 -3 p.m.
Thursdays from 8:30-11:30 a.m.
New Kent Health Department, 7911 Courthouse Cir, New Kent
1st Wednesdays from 8:30-11:30 a.m. 1-3 p.m.
3rd Wednesdays from 8:30-11:30 a.m.
“We believe every home should have a first aid kit that includes naloxone” stated the district’s Community Engagement Specialist, Felicia Baez Smith. “Responding quickly and using naloxone during an opioid overdose emergency can save lives - it’s important we make it available.”
To learn more about naloxone, please visit: https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/epidemiology/naloxone/
To schedule an appointment for naloxone and education outside of the walk-in hours, please contact the district’s Reach Line at 804-365-3240 or email CHDWellness@vdh.virginia.gov.