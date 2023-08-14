The Steel Warriors Veterans Motorcycle Club, Battlefield Chapter, will be hosting its 10th annual Horses for Heroes Ride, benefitting the Lonesome Dove Equestrian Center, a local nonprofit working to help veterans overcome physical and mental challenges through horseback activities. The ride will be held on Saturday, Sept. 2, and includes lunch, live music, vendors, door prizes, a gun raffle and 50/50. The cost to take part is $20 per rider and $10 per passenger. Registration begins at 9 a.m. at the West Creek Athletic Sport Complex (12575 West Creek Parkway in Henrico) with kickstands up at 11 a.m. This event is rain or shine. For more information, call (301) 807-9305 or visit www.steelwarriorsmc.org.