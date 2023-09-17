When the Blessed Sacrament Huguenot Knights took to their home field for a game against Kenston Forest on Sept. 15, they had some special guests in attendance that called back to a different era of football at the school.

The Knights honored the players, coaches and cheerleaders of the 1973 Huguenot Academy football team at halftime, welcoming the school’s alumni before finishing out a matchup against their rival Kavaliers.

During the pre-season practices in August 1973, the expectations weren’t too high for Huguenot Academy to have a successful football season.

The team had won just three games the year prior, and also had to deal with the loss of eight experienced graduates. Some of their opponents even scheduled them as the homecoming game opponent, suggesting a victory awaited them.

What Huguenot Academy did have was six starters on offense and defense returning. That, combined with three transfers who earned starting jobs in Randall Parrish, Donnie Weaver and Larry Dickerson, gave the team hope that they could surprise people. They most certainly did.

Huguenot Academy ended up with a 9-1 record, scoring 264 points compared to their 71 points allowed.

Those Huguenot Academy players secured the VAAC championship as a result and had a classic homecoming game against York Academy where both teams met undefeated. It was also the last time a Huguenot Academy football team played a game at War Memorial Field.

They ultimately missed having a perfect season when on the last play of their last game, a field goal attempt narrowly missed, allowing Prince Edward Academy to win by two points. HA had come from behind to defeat Prince Edward 20-18 in their previous matchup that season, making it the first time a Huguenot Academy football team had defeated PEA.

Huguenot Academy was led on the field by Parrish, a Goochland local who started as both a fullback and a linebacker. Parrish was voted best defensive back and Most Valuable Player by his teammates and was named All-Conference at linebacker that season.

Laddie Konvicka, one of the four captains and a leading player in the run game, earned 92 points during the season, making him the top scorer in the entire Richmond Metro area. He was voted the team's best offensive back and was named All-Conference as a tailback.

Six players in total made All-Conference, including Parrish at linebacker, Konvicka at tailback, Gary Fralin at offensive tackle, Paul Mitchell at offensive guard, Freddie Marks at defensive end, and Darvin Satterwhite at safety.

The team was coached by Wes Rothrock, Jerry Selden, Jim Blandford and Jim Davidson. Davidson passed away in 1979 of brain cancer at age 33, but members of his family were at Blessed Sacrament on Friday to represent him. Rothrock, who lives in Virginia Beach, was able to attend the game with his son and daughter-in-law. Blandford, who later founded Fine Creek Realty in Powhatan, was also in attendance.

Of the 34 players on the team, 15 returned for the reunion. Of the four players who have passed away, all had family members representing them on the field.