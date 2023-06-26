When Harper Lee published “To Kill a Mockingbird” in 1960, it received mixed reviews from critics, some describing it as a deep and disturbing glimpse into a culture where inequality, cruelty and injustice were commonplace while others thought it overtly judgmental and possessing a sermon like tone.

Lee was awarded the Pulitzer Prize for her book in 1961, and "To Kill A Mockingbird" has sold more than 40 million copies around the world since its publication. Widely recognized as a masterpiece, it’s also become one of the most banned books in America, targeted by groups who object to its sensitive nature and approach to controversial subjects like rape and racism.

When I first read the book, nothing surprised me regarding its depiction of southern life in the 1950s, and descriptions contained in the novel seemed familiar to those whose roots were in the deep South, including me. When an accompanying movie was released, I was drawn to images that reminded me of my childhood.

Lee’s novel describes the plight of a Black man accused of raping a while woman in a small southern town. HIs lawyer, Atticus Finch, is subjected to numerous indignities for his decision to defend Robinson, who is ultimately convicted of a crime he obviously did not commit. Following the verdict, Robinson is murdered.

Lee provides a unique view of racism and violence through the eyes of Finch’s children, as they follow their father’s path through the justice system.

In 1966, the novel became the focus of the Hanover County School Board along with a number of other titles that were deemed controversial, sensitive or offensive. The board eventually removed 19 books, including works like 1984, Catcher in the Rye and The Grapes of Wrath in addition to Lee’s novel.

Speaking as an Alabama native, I can confirm Lee’s status as a literary treasure throughout the state, and many of the state’s citizens took offense at the attacks on the book.

When Lee learned of Hanover’s decision to ban, she wasted no time expressing her feelings regarding the action expressed in a letter to the Richmond News Leader.

“Recently I have received echoes down this way of the Hanover County School Board's activities, and what I've heard makes me wonder if any of its members can read.

Surely it is plain to the simplest intelligence that ‘To Kill a Mockingbird’ spells out in words of seldom more than two syllables a code of honor and conduct, Christian in its ethic, that is the heritage of all Southerners. To hear that the novel is immoral has made me count the years between now and 1984, for I have yet to come across a better example of doublethink."

It’s unclear if current members of Hanover’s School Board considered the 1966 uproar when they enacted new policies regarding books being removed from county school libraries earlier this month.