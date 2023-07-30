A proposed agreement between Powhatan County and a local developer to construct a new convenience center in the county’s eastern end continues to vex local officials, who say they remain frustrated with the lack of specificity contained in the current proposal.

During a board of supervisors meeting on July 24, board chairman Mike Byerly attempted to terminate the process entirely, citing concerns over unanswered questions regarding the project’s timeline as well as a number of additional costs that the company, Branchway Development, LC, has listed in the proposal presented to the County.

These costs, including $212,500 for a water line extension from South Creek to the proposed convenience center and $226,000 for concrete paving in front of the new facility’s recycling containers, are listed in the proposal under “alternate pricing.”

“Most of you know that I’ve been in the car business,” Byerly said. “And that’s called building a ticket. You start at this price and you start raising it up and raising it up and raising it up.” In the case of the proposed convenience center, “you go in at $7.8 million and you start adding all of these things up and now you’re at $9.5 million,” Byerly said. “I’m not comfortable with that.”

Also at issue for county leaders is the fact that Branchway has not built a convenience center or undertaken a project paid for through a public private partnership, the type of arrangement proposed for the eastern convenience center.

“If I’m going to pick a partner,” said District 5 supervisor Karin Carmack, “I’d rather pick one that has some experience doing this.”

While not all board members agreed that terminating the partnership with Branchway was the best path forward—instead suggesting that a scheduled Aug, 15 workshop will offer the opportunity to get more clarity from the developer and find a path forward--all were in agreement that a new convenience center in the county’s eastern end remains a top priority.

Currently, all county residents who need a place to dump household trash or bring items to be recycled must use the facility located at 2407 Mitchell Rd.

Originally brought forth in May of 2022, Branchway’s plan for the new convenience center is the result of discussions that began in 2018 under the previous board of supervisors. That board, which did not include Byerly, Carmack or District 2 representative Steve McClung, agreed that a new convenience center was needed and approved $1.7 million for the project.

The plan brought forth by Branchway, which was the only proposal the county received, includes a land swap in which the county will offer a 19.73 county-owned parcel of land in exchange for the privately-owned 18.89 acre site on which the convenience center will be built. That land would then need to be rezoned for commercial use.

As part of its proposal, Branchway will also agree to complete the Carter Gallier extension from South Creek One to Luck Stone Road, a project the county has been eyeing for a decade and one that is expected to decrease traffic on Route 60 and create future development sites for light manufacturing, warehouse, and commercial uses.

While all board members appeared in favor of what Branchway has proposed, the concern is that the project be executed with taxpayers in mind, said District 5 representative David Williams.

“Whatever we do has to be fair, transparent and cost effective for the public, for the developer—for everyone,” said Williams. “There is no other way to do it.”

Regardless of which direction the county ultimately takes, county administrator Brett Schardein said last week that the process so far has offered valuable experience in the process of building a convenience center.