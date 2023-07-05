Christmas came early for many needy families in Powhatan, thanks to an abundance of summer clothes donated to the Powhatan Christmas Mother program.

Recently the organization, which provides gifts and food to families in need, received boxes of clothing and shoes from vendors, almost all of them meant for summer. The problem is the CMF generally provides gifts to families around the holidays, which even in the South does not call for bathing suits, shorts, and summer pajamas.

So the organization held a Christmas in Summer event June 24, inviting past clients to come out and peruse the collection. It was a rousing success.

Volunteer Kristi Houlberg said her favorite part of the day was helping a young girl shop for her little brother. “We had so much fun choosing some new summer clothes for them both,” she said.