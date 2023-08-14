As she nears the end of her tenure as Powhatan’s Christmas Mother, Kathy Ware says she has learned one thing for certain.

“It just struck me through all of this how generous the people of Powhatan are, how willing to help they are and how willing they are to give,” Ware said last week.

Ware was quick to point out that, despite the name, the “Christmas Mother” is actually a group of around 35 women, each working diligently on their part of the massive annual effort to make sure that all Powhatan children and families are able to enjoy the holiday.

Though Ware was familiar with the program, having volunteered on several occasions in the past, she admits she wasn’t quite sure she was the one for the job when she was approached last summer about serving as the Christmas Mother.

Ware knew she would be joining a pantheon of notable Powhatan residents who had served before her, all of whom had spent a year attending dozens of events, giving talks to local groups about the Christmas Mother organization’s mission and serving as the de facto leader of the group’s public relations department.

But she also knew that serving in the role was not something to be taken lightly.

“I did have to think long and hard about it,” said Ware last week. “But it was such an honor to be asked, and such a great way to be involved in the community…how could I turn it down?”

Ware would go on to spend the next several months working tirelessly on behalf of the program. And even though the now-retired CPA describes herself as more of a behind-the-scenes person, she quickly found herself embracing the more public-facing aspects of the role.

“Every Christmas Mother brings new gifts and perspectives to our Powhatan Christmas mission,” said longtime Powhatan Christmas Mother volunteer—and former Christmas Mother—Mary Harrison. “Kathy’s faith provided a calmness and reminder of ‘the reason for the season,’ and her financial background provided improved, modern fiscal practices. Kathy helped all of us help others.

Ware says part of her role included explaining the program to those who might not have been familiar with it, including spreading the word to those who might not have realized that they qualified for assistance through the program.

Many people may also be unaware, she said, that the Christmas Mother program actually operates all year round, providing supplies and assistance to families in need from its current home base at the Powhatan Landmark Center.

As for the advice she might give to the incoming Christmas Mother, whose name will be announced publicly after the Labor Day holiday, Ware said it comes down to two things.

“I would say to talk about the program every time you go into a store or meet someone,” she said, stressing the importance of never missing an opportunity to promote the group’s mission.