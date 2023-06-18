In an effort to help Powhatan’s senior residents who may be struggling to stay cool this summer, Senior Connections is urging them to take part in the organization’s Cool Care assistance program. Through Cool Care, eligible seniors 60 and older can receive a box fan or air conditioning unit at no charge to provide additional cooling in their residence. The program is sponsored by Dominion Energy and is open to those who meet the following income requirements: have an income less than $1,823 per month for one person or an income less than $2,465 per month for two people. Residents are eligible for a fan every other year or an air conditioning unit every three years.