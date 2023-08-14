Powhatan County students taking Career and Technical Education courses could soon have the ability to earn honors credits, thanks to a proposal currently before the County school board.

During the monthly school board meeting on Aug. 8, assistant superintendent Tracie Omahundro shared a plan that would allow students to earn the honors credits if the courses met three criteria. In addition to being at least the second in a particular CTE pathway, the course must include work-based learning opportunities and allow for industry certification or licensure.

The suggestion regarding honors credit came from the CTE Advisory Committee and the Department of Education. Courses that would qualify include Veterinary Science, Culinary Arts 3, Teachers for Tomorrow 2, Early Childhood Education 2, Nurse Aide, Sports Medicine 2, Cosmetology 2, and Electricity 2.

The honors credit would be awarded once students successfully complete a course and earn the corresponding certification or licensure.

Several board members expressed their approval of the proposal, which came about as a result of input from the CTE Advisory Committee and the Department of Instruction. .

“This is great because it bothers me every time a student graduates and I hear someone say ‘Where are you going to college?’” said District 1 school board member Vicki Hurt. Allowing CTE students to earn honors credit “shows them this is a worthy path to go down, and it’s just as hard as taking honors chemistry,” she said.

To District 5 school board member Kim Hymel, the measure is an example of a process working the way it should.