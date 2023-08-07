It wasn’t something that happened overnight, but I have become convinced that Americans are being overwhelmed by marketing. A day doesn’t go by when we are not bombarded, prodded, promised or tempted by some sort of advertisement or other marketing tool in an attempt to guide our purchases, our vacations and almost every other aspect of life.

I understand the usefulness and economic necessity of advertising and fully endorse the theory that more information is almost always better than less. Unfortunately, that’s not always the case when we receive those catchy emails or unwanted phone calls that seem to schedule themselves at the most inopportune moments.

Now, for many of us, marketing is nothing new, and you’d think after years of exposure we’d become accustomed to what has become a piece of Americana. Don’t forget that a large majority of us endured the first influx of specifically addressed advertising when junk mail began filling our mailboxes decades ago. Coupons, weekly advertising circulars addressed to every home became the norm and continued to grow until retailers realized that many of the mailings were immediately discarded and the cost of mailing soon outweighed the benefit of mass mailing.

No sooner had that trend began to diminish, our newly discovered presence on the something called the internet opened our in boxes to a new invader, spam emails. We endured the influx, and soon realized which emails to ignore. That’s not to say retailers don’t use email to promote sales or encourage online shopping, but marketers have realized the limited effect of mass emailings and usually target their efforts on previous customers or those who sign up for updates via the internet.

With the average American sporting an email inbox that contains more than half of the entries unread, marketers quickly turned to another option in the form of our cellphones. They realized most Americans are connected to their phones, and what was once designed for specific one on one conversation has become much more.

Marketers now realize that sending texts is an effective way to reach consumers, and research confirms that most of us are more likely to read a text than open an unfamiliar email.

The use of texts to message consumers has grown steadily in past years, and now anything and everything might show up in your incoming texts.

For example, my phone currently has a text announcing pharmacy hours for a local outlet, a “your feedback is important to us” and a final alert informing me that my company is entitled to COVID 19 unemployment funds. Those messages are joined by an update for an upcoming doctor’s appointment and a reminder that VCU apparel is on sale.

That presents the dilemma for those who oppose more intrusion to our personal space, but it also highlights a double-edged reality: The increase in texts has positive aspects, and often the information contained within is valuable.

Oh well, I guess I’ll just clear the numerous potential spam calls from today, clear those texts and prepare for the latest influx of—I guess we can call it this—information.