Local residents are once again being urged to remember their safety belts when hitting the road this summer—or face dire consequences.

The Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) and AAA Mid-Atlantic is partnering with Virginia’s first responders, local law enforcement and Virginia State Police to focus on saving lives through increased seat belt use by participating in the national Click It or Ticket campaign through June 4, 2023. This annual campaign typically begins just before the Memorial Day holiday, one of the year's busiest and deadliest travel weekends.

More than 18% of Virginians still don’t wear their seat belt, according to the state’s most recent seat belt survey. In Virginia last year, there were 5,427 unrestrained people involved in crashes, 3,702 unrestrained injuries, and 375 deaths involving unrestrained people.

Last year, approximately one of every two crash fatalities in Virginia involved occupants who did not wear a seat belt. People aged 21-30 made up 68% of unrestrained fatalities and the highest number of unrestrained fatalities happened between midnight and 3 a.m. (70%).

“These numbers mean thousands of Virginians still choose not to make the simple, safe choice of buckling up as their best defense against a reckless, impaired or distracted driver,” says DMV commissioner Gerald Lackey, the Governor’s Highway Safety Representative. “By participating in Click It or Ticket, we are raising awareness and educating Virginians on the importance of always wearing a seat belt, every time.”

Law enforcement will support DMV’s seat belt awareness messaging by conducting high visibility enforcement along busy roads and highways to prevent avoidable crashes and save lives.

"Buckling up is not merely a legal obligation," said Colonel Gary T. Settle, Virginia State Police Superintendent. "Wearing a seat belt is an act of self-preservation. Moreover, the impact of wearing seat belts extends beyond our own lives. It sets an example for others, especially our young people who are observing our behaviors and learning from our actions. Simply click it and avoid the ticket."