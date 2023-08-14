I can’t wait to see the upcoming Fight-of-the-Twenty-First Century. I’m talking, of course, about the planned fisticuffs match between Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg

My Orville Redenbacher popcorn is ready to pop-pop-pop and a couple of Modelos are chilling in the fridge. I’m waiting with bated breath for these two titans of industry to go at it.

Well, it’s not going to be a slugfest like the 1975 “Thrilla in Manila” between Mohammad Ali and Joe Frazier III, one of the greatest boxing fights in history.

Nobody’s throwing punches because they’re only “wrastling.” No blood. No knockouts. And no broken noses or split lips unless it’s by accident. If the bout actually takes place, the purse is going to help our veterans, so that’s a good thing.

Here’s a thought: Let’s expand this idea to all of the highest-ranking politicians in the U.S., especially for the final two presidential contenders. We should also include a select few side matches of the talking heads on cable TV like Brian Kilmeade at FOX, Joe Scarborough at MSNBC and Jim Acosta at CNN. Their TV ratings would shoot through the roof.

The thought of this possibly happening makes me positively giddy. Instead of voting for our presidential outcomes we’d simply have our two favorite candidates duking it out mano-a-mano. Less fuss, no muss.

Can’t you just see President Joe Biden and former President Donald J. Trump (or whoever the 2024 Republican presidential nominee might be) dancing around, weaving and bobbing under the hot lights on the boxing ring’s canvas in Las Vegas? Maybe not. The sight of this might burn out our retinas.

And before you even ask, I don’t know all of the ramifications of what it’s going to prove, except the winner will be inaugurated as the next President of the United States.

This gladiatorial soft combat could be used from now on to settle all disagreements between other heads within our political parties. Easy-peasy. And faster, too, without all of the pesky back-and-forth finger-pointing and cranky name-calling that they do.