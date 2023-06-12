Powhatan may not boast it's own ocean access, but thousands of residents find their way to the shore very summer to enjoy the surf and sun. And while it is great to have enjoy such breaks, safety should always be foremost on swimmers' minds.

Swimming in water with currents differs in many ways from swimming in a pool or lake. While caution should be reign supreme regardless of where people do their swimming, there are extra steps to take when wading into the ocean.

The American Red Cross advises ocean swimmers to be cognizant of the hazards of ocean swimming. Swimming in the sea requires different skills than doing so in a pool. Fast-moving currents, changing tides, waves, and drop-offs that unexpectedly change water depths are some concerns. In addition, the ocean has vegetation, marine animals and fish. These elements are not present in swimming pools.

Ocean swimming also may come with limited visibility. Unless a person is swimming in the tropics where, ocean water tends to be a pristine blue and clear, it may be challenging to see rocks, debris and even dangerous marine life.

Ocean swimmers need to be keenly aware of rip currents. A sand bar, which is an underwater formation of sediment, forms a trough of water between the sandbar and the beach. The National Park Service notes that, when the sand bar breaks and the trapped water funnels out to the sea through the break, a rip current occurs Swimmers can be swept out with this current. The most important thing to remember is if you get caught in the current, don't swim against it. Instead, swim across the current, parallel to the shore, slowly working back to the beach on an angle. Rip currents sometimes are visible from the beach, with an area of water that looks and moves differently from the rest of the ocean.

Storms and squalls can seemingly develop out of nowhere. Knowing the weather before heading to the beach, and staying apprised of changing conditions, is important. If dark clouds form, the wind picks up, waves get more rough, or thunder is heard, immediately get out of the water.

Dangerous currents also can occur in inlets and nearby fishing piers/pilings or other structures in the water. Stay away from these areas. Also be mindful of where rivers or other estuaries may meet the open ocean, as currents can be unpredictable there as well.

Swimming in the ocean requires sharing space with sea life. While it is not possible to avoid all interactions, certain precautions can keep you safer. The NPS advises against wearing shiny objects while swimming, as these can attract sharks and other fish like barracuda. Consider wearing water shoes to protect feet from sharp shells, rocks and even crabs on the ocean floor. Watch out for jellyfish. If stung, seek first aid. Even beached jellyfish may sting if their tentacles remain wet.

These are only a handful of the considerations to be made when ocean swimming. Swimmers are also advise to swim only in lifeguard-patrolled waters and to avoid swimming alone.