The Powhatan County Fair Association is one step closer this week to securing a county ordinance change that would allow the nonprofit to hold motorsports events year-round without the need to obtain special events permits for each event.

But that progress came after over an hour of back-and-forth discussion between Fair Association members and the Powhatan County Planning Commission that left both sides at times both frustrated and confused.

The issue at hand, which was raised during the workshop portion of the Planning Commission’s June 6 meeting, was a request by the Fair Association to have a portion of the property along Route 60 rezoned from its current A10 agricultural designation—which allows it to be used as a fairground provided it meets certain conditions—to a commercial use designation referred to in the county code as Commerce Center.

Explaining why her organization was seeking the change, Runda Harris said that, under the current county guidelines, a space designated as a fairground is only granted permission to host motorsports events traditionally associated with county fairs—including tractor pulls, truck pulls and lawnmower races---while the annual fair is taking place. Any other time of year, Harris explained, the organization is required to obtain a special event permit from the county.

Not only are the permits an added burden to secure, Harris told the commissioners, but not being able to host motorsports events at their discretion has cost the organization a number of significant revenue opportunities over the years.

According to Sara Rozmus with the Powhatan County Planning Department, motorsports activities are currently only allowed in areas of the county that have been designated for industrial use. But Harris insisted last week that it is not the Fair Association’s intent to shift the use of its property away from its current activities and into a commercial enterprise.

“We are not interested, by any means, in turning our property into a highly developed motorsports park,” said Harris, explaining that the events they intend to host are aimed at raising funds to continue to support the Fair Association and its mission to preserve and protect the property, which has been a gathering place in the county for over 100 years and was recognized by the county Board of Supervisors in 2009 as Powhatan’s official county fair.

Harris said the current ordinance language “is constraining us from producing revenue because it limits us from being able to market our site for truck pulls, tractor pulls and lawnmower races.”

And while Harris insisted her organization would be willing to agree to limit the types of motorsports to only those commonly associated with county fairs, commissioners remained perplexed as to why she was requesting a zoning change to Commerce Center, a designation that not only prohibits motorsports but also fairgrounds.

As Rozmus pointed out, in order to continue operating the fair if the property was rezoned as a Commerce Center, the Fair Association would need to request that the county code be amended to allow for fairgrounds as an acceptable use in that zoning classification. It would then still need to sort out the issue of hosting motorsports, which are likewise barred from being held in a Commerce Center without a permit.

Neither of those plans would be viable, said Planning Commission chair Barbara Brown.

“If you allow fairgrounds in a Commerce Center, you open up a whole can of worms and we could end up with all kinds of crazy things,” she said, adding that it would be more likely for everyone seated on the dais to win the lottery than for motorsports to be added to a Commerce Center area.

After several more minutes spent working to figure out a solution that would be acceptable to the Fair Association and not run afoul of the county’s current zoning ordinance, county attorney Tom Lacheney suggested that perhaps the best course of action would be to amend the county code to allow for motorsports in the A10 zoning classification with a conditional use permit, and then have the Fair Association apply for that permit.

With all parties appearing to agree to that plan, at least tentatively, it was decided that the commission will take up the matter again during its next meeting in July.