Summer is the time for fun and fun is what Field Day of the Past’s Celebrate Independence! brings for the entire family. This year the event is set for July 1 and offers an expanded program of activities to encompass the entire day, and the evening as well.

Activities kick off early, at 7 a.m., as Field Day of the Past takes its place on the 100-Mile Yard Sale lineup. Approximately 50 vendors will be on site to sell a cornucopia of items – prewrapped baked goods, dog treats and accessories, custom handcrafted wooden home accessories, flea market and yard sale items, household goods, kid’s toys, lavender related products such as essential oil, candles and soaps, photograph services, leather goods, jewelry, Frost cutlery, and more. The shopping extravaganza continues until 2 p.m. when Celebrate Independence! begins.

Activities ongoing throughout the afternoon include an antique photography exhibit, Freckles & Friends Petting Zoo, activities for children presented by the Amelia 4-H, face painting, bouncy houses, a rock wall, and obstacle course brought to us by the National Guard, and mechanical bull and pony rides. The Cornhole Tournament begins at 4 p.m.

As temperatures cool down and the afternoon melts into the evening, the stage will be rocking with bluegrass tunes by Daybreak Band and En’Novation Band brings the house down with a mix of country, funk, R&B/soul.

Pulling enthusiasts should be ready for the start of the truck pulls at 6 p.m. Classes will include 8000 Hot Street Diesel, 5200 Economy Modified, 6200 Small Block, 10,000 Super Pro Farm, 6200 Outlaw FWD, 7800 Light Pro Stock, Street Gas, and Street Diesel (no hanging weights).

Around 9 p.m., as dark closes in, all activities will cease for an amazing fireworks show. Truck pulls will resume after the fireworks, and several food vendors will be on hand to feed the crowd.

Admission is $20 per person, children 12 and younger, free of charge. All this takes place on the Field Day of the Past showground at Redfield Farm, 11404 Circle Dr., Amelia, VA, on Rt. 360, five miles east of Amelia Courthouse.

For more information, visit the website at www.fielddayofthepast.net, follow the organization on Facebook or call (804) 741-8468.

