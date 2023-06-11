From the time she was a child, Alyssa Devereaux has always loved learning.

What she has never been a fan of, however, is giving speeches.

That is why several weeks ago, when she realized that she would likely be among the handful of students at the very top of Powhatan High School’s Class of 2023, Devereaux began secretly hoping she would come in third. That way, she reasoned, she would still have the satisfaction of achieving one of the top spots but would be spared the duty—typically required of the valedictorian and salutatorian—of addressing her fellow classmates.

As it turns out, it might have been one of the few times in her high school career that Devereaux didn’t quite hit her target.

Told that her Devereaux GPA had earned her the honor of salutatorian, Devereaux realized she would be speaking after all.

In the end she nailed it, delivering an address that was both poignant and funny, and sharing a bit of the journey that saw her go from an elementary school student who struggled at times socially and emotionally to an accomplished young women set this fall to begin her freshman year at The College of William and Mary.

Devereaux, whose goal is to become a neuropsychologist, says she has always been one of the top students in her grade in part because she truly enjoyed school. Of course, a work ethic that saw her willingly putting in hours of study time outside the classroom didn’t hurt either.

The social part of school took a little longer to get the hang of, Devereaux admits, but she eventually did. Once she got to high school, she says, “I found my people.”

When she isn’t doing something related to academics, Devereaux enjoys playing music and spending time with her family, including her younger sister Lyla, whom she calls her biggest supporter.

Though she did bloom socially in the latter part of academic journey, Devereaux says she still remained a bit of a mystery to some of her classmates. Asked what people might be surprised to know about her, Devereaux couldn’t help but make a joke at her own expense.