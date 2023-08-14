Every blade of grass has its angel that bends over it and whispers, ‘Grow, grow.’

-The Talmud

I cursed. I lamented. Somehow, someway, my vegetable seedlings were exposed to an

herbicide. Whether the act was accidental or purposeful continues to confound me. Rather than

throw all my hard work into the rubbish bin, I decided to try and save what I could. I

documented my results as best as possible in the hopes I might pass on some hope to others faced with a similar predicament.

Generally, herbicide plant damage on mature plants is due to drift, high temperatures or

humidity. Injury depends on the type of herbicide used. Post emergence broadleaf

herbicides are the most likely culprits. The exposed plants exhibit deformed or stunted

foliage. Ornamental grasses turn yellow and die back. Non-selective herbicides will cause yellowing in leaves, die back and general ill health. A foliar method of application is most commonly used.

As soon as you’re aware that your plant has been affected by herbicides, it’s time to get to work. Exposed leaves should be pruned off to prevent further spread of the herbicide into the plant as well as its roots. Watering the plant thoroughly to dilute the chemicals is advised.

Is possible to save young plants from herbicide damage? Yes, but don’t expect miracles.

In my situation, I didn’t even know what kind of herbicide was used.

For my experiment I used 10 “Mountain Merit” tomato hybrids grown from seed. I set aside

a “control group” of four tomato plants. We’ll call the group “N” as I did nothing but

give them water. I left them in their containers. The other six tomato plants were

removed from their individual containers and potting soil mix. I gently washed the roots

in fresh water. Group “W” plants, the washed plants, were replanted in clean containers

with a fresh store-bought potting soil mixture.

Not much happened for the first three weeks. I was ready to give up, when I noticed the

plants in Group W beginning to show new growth. The Group N plants languished and never

grew. Yet they continued to survive– somehow.

More time elapsed. After six weeks, the Group N plants continued to languish. The Group

W plants continued to grow. For unknown reasons, two Group W plants perished suddenly.

All the Group N plants were dead after eight weeks.

None of Group W ever reached a typical or normal size expected from a “Mountain Merit”

tomato plant. Would I save plants exposed to herbicide again? Yes and no. I learned I wouldn’t bother saving annuals such as vegetable plants again. Yet I might try saving a valued perennial such as a native species or a beloved heirloom.