When it came time to write his graduation speech, the one he would deliver in front of his classmates, his parents and the hundreds of others attending Powhatan High School’s May 25 commencement ceremony, valedictorian Joshua Holland knew he didn’t want to stick to the typical talking points.

He knew he wanted it to be memorable, and to show people a different side of himself than the mild-mannered introvert most of classmates had come to know. Even though it was going to take him out of his comfort level, he wanted to push himself.

In short, Holland says, “I wanted to rip the Band-Aid off.”

It may have taken a few rewrites (Holland, who graduated with a 4.66 GPA, admits he can be a stickler for detail) but the speech Holland eventually delivered ended up being exactly what he wanted, a tribute to his time in high school but perhaps not the kind most people were expecting. Instead of talking about exclusively about pep rallies and time spent with friends, Holland chose to talk about the mental health challenges he faced over the past several years, including the time he reached a crisis point due to what he described as his need to ensure that everything was always perfect.

“I’ve always set a high standard for myself,” Holland says, but all that achievement came with a downside. Despite his stellar academic record, “I never felt like I was enough,” he admits.

Holland says he finally reached a breaking point while on a mission trip several years ago, when the pressures and the self-doubt landed him in the hospital. He wasn’t there long, Holland says, but he considers that day a turning point.

He knew he had to address his own mental health, but also that he wanted to share his experience with others. So when he learned the Friday before graduation that he had earned the top spot in his class—and that he would be tasked with delivering a speech—he knew what he wanted to say.

In short, “I wanted to tell people that just because someone looks like they have it all together, they might still be struggling,” Holland said. “It doesn’t matter if you are in first place or last place, [mental health challenges] affect everybody.”

Holland says his own path to healing has involved continuing to pursue his goals and push through obstacles, as well as looking ahead to his next chapter. This fall he will be attending Liberty University, where he plans to major in biomedical science.

It’s another step forward, and one that he’s taking a bit more confidently then he might have before.