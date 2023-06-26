Blessed Sacrament Huguenot School has received welcome news regarding the construction of a new student center at its Academy Road campus.

Last week, representatives from Blessed Sacrament Huguenot announced that the school has received a $300K grant from the Mary Morton Parsons Foundation, a private, independent foundation that provides financial support for charitable organizations throughout Virginia.

Funding from the matching grant will go towards construction and equipment of the new Brower Student Center, scheduled for completion by spring of 2024.

The largest gift of its kind since the founding of Blessed Sacrament Huguenot, the grant “is a true vote of confidence for Blessed Sacrament Huguenot and the school family,” said the school in a release last week.

The news comes at a transformational period in school history, as school enrollment has increased by 69% since 2018. Prior to that year, the school had embarked on a number of campus-wide improvements, including the implementation of curriculum upgrades and comprehensive renovations that included the opening of a new Visual Art Center earlier this year.

Construction for the school’s new two-story Brower Student Center is underway, and the facility of expected to house practice courts, a weight room, locker rooms, a kitchen and cafeteria with a concessions window, three new lower school classrooms, a STEAM innovation lab, a lower school art room, a black box theater, a green screen studio and the Knights Spirit Shop.