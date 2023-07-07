I shouldn’t have been surprised. It’s a certainty that every time a new burger themed outlet opens, especially one with a recognizable name, there’s an immediate rush from our local community to sample the latest entry into what has become a highly competitive market for the patty dollar.

The latest entry wasn’t far from my house so I ventured out at what I considered after the peak dinner hour to grab a burger and shake. My hopes were quickly dashed when I approached the location and noted a line of brake lights spilled out on the road near the entrance. The line of cars lined nose to tail wound through the adjacent parking lot and seemed endless.

Even my tenacious curiosity couldn’t overcome these obstacles, so I decided to leave and return later when surely, the crowds would have subsided. An hour later, that second attempt began.

First indications seemed positive — no lights on the main street and a clear entry to parking lot for dine in customers. After landing a spot, I glanced through the entrance to a packed restaurant with a line to order that extended all the way to the rear of the establishment. I moved through the throng of people searching for the end of the line. A line from an old movie seemed relevant.

“Are you at the end of the line?”

“No, you are.”

But, soon there were many behind me as the line progressed painfully slow. A young man accompanied by his mother noted the 30-minute mark and we still weren’t close to ordering. It was far too late to turn and leave, a public concession to defeat in what had become an exercise of endurance. As one patient customer said, if you weren’t hungry when you got in line, you are now.

At 45 minutes, I was wishing I had followed my first instinct and stayed in the car, when the first glimmer of hope appeared. A second register opened and the line began to move and several minutes later my order of a single burger, fries and a milkshake was placed.

All who endured the order line received a small marker with a number attached, hopefully attached to your order, one of what must have been hundreds at this point.

Which brings me to another element of this story that should not be discounted. This onslaught of customers tested a group of new employees to levels that could not have been expected. They navigated what seemed like organized chaos with a subtle determination that drew my admiration.

I watched them scurry to fill and deliver orders, quickly realizing my number was a long way from being called. I asked a father with kids how long he had waited. He smiled and said about 40 minutes.

I glanced back at the order line which was much shorter now that the second station had opened and noted friendly face.

“You’ve got to really want a hamburger to stand in this line,” I said.

“Hi, Dad,” my daughter said with a surprised look.

My order was called as I gave Emma a hug, and I hurried home to enjoy a well earned reward. So how was it. The burger was good with a slightly grilled bun and a hint of crunch that reminded me of hamburgers served in drug stores. Fries were also good, but real hit was the milkshake, probably the best I’ve had excepting the world famous ones I make at home.