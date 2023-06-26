This spring has been marked by abnormally dry conditions. Even with the recent rain, many landscape trees and shrubs are already showing signs of stress. Most often, we see premature leaf color changes and leaf drop, but drought stress can exacerbate some disease and pest issues as well.

As a general rule, we don't want to have to baby our trees and shrubs too much; they should be able to withstand periodic dry spells without assistance. For established woody plants, you can check if they need water by digging a small hole in the root zone. If the soil is dry at a depth of 6-9 inches, the plant needs water. However, young trees or shrubs that are within three years of the date of planting, may need a little more love. The goal is to provide most woody species with about one inch of water a week from either rain, irrigation, or a combination of the two. Fewer, deeper waterings are better than light, frequent waterings. This goes for lawns as well!

Most people are familiar with inches as a measure of length; when it comes to water, inches can also denote depth. But our buckets and watering cans are all measured in gallons–how many gallons equals "an inch" of water to cover a given area occupied by a tree or shrub? Imagine that you have the area of the rootzone covered in water one inch deep. First, find the area of the rootzone, which will be about 50% wider than the area under the dripline. The dripline is the farthest extent of the plant's branches. It will be roughly circular, so we can use the formula πr2 (just like we did in high school geometry!) to find the area. If you have a line of shrubs, you can calculate the area of their combined rootzone as a rectangle (l x w) instead. Multiply the area of the rootzone (in square inches) by the depth of water needed (in inches) to get the volume of irrigation water (in cubic inches). To convert cubic inches to gallons, divide by 231. Now you know how many gallons of water you need!

That's the hard way to do it. The easy way to do it is to put out a couple of small, shallow dishes in the area and water with a sprinkler. When each dish has the desired depth of water, you know you have watered enough. This is also a good way to figure out if your sprinkler is distributing water evenly. When using overhead irrigation like a sprinkler, it is best to water very early in the morning so that less water is lost to evaporation. Evening watering can accomplish the same thing, but overnight periods of leaf wetness can facilitate disease development. If you are interested in learning more about harvesting rainwater for irrigation, the Extension Office is having a rain barrel workshop on July 11.

Have a question about a plant, insect, or soil? Give the Powhatan Extension Office at (804) 598-5640 or visit the office at 3910 Old Buckingham Road.