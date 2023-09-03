Two guys, let’s call them John and Dave, with their campfire roaring somewhere in a Utah desert, were sitting under a saguaro cactus finishing off the last two bottles from a Dos Equis six-pack. Looking up at the thousands of stars like diamonds in the night sky, they hit upon a brilliant idea.

John said to Dave, or maybe Dave said to John– I wasn’t there and am surmising from afar - “Let’s stuff $25,000 in an old timey wooden pirate-like chest, bury it secretly somewhere within the state boundaries of Utah and dribble out a single clue on the internet once a week having a real-life treasure hunt until it’s found. Finders-keepers and all of that. We’ll open it to one and all across the Beehive State. Across the entire country, too, if anyone wants to join in.”

Must have been the combination of the latent desert heat from the sweltering sun and alcohol that precipitated the formulation of this genius idea. High heat and alcohol are normally the cause of most genius ideas, or maybe it was just John and Dave’s delirium talking.

And as the famous humorist Dave Barry says, “I am not making this up!” This is really happening over there. Fun stuff, as long as no one gets bit by a scorpion or a rattlesnake or a Gila Monster or kicked in the head by a feral burro. Don’t confuse burro with burrito (“little burro”), the spicy delicious kind you get from Taco Bell.

I might have taken a little literary license as to how these two actually came up with their idea. But I’ll bet I’m pretty close to the truth. And I’m also pretty sure that making thousands of dollars from TikTok’s advertising never entered their Utahian heads.

But, hey! We could do the same thing here in Powhatan, even though we don’t have any saguaro cacti or Gila monsters around. All we have to do is get some rich person to pony up $25,000 that he, or she, is not using, having set it aside to fritter away on the slot machines at the Hollywood casino in West Virginia, and let’s get this show on the road!

We should convince the Powhatan Tourist Bureau to splurge on advertising dollars to promote our treasure hunt and flood all of our local businesses with huge eye-catching posters, push out slick radio jingles, hire a sky-writing plane and place a full-page ad in Powhatan Today every week for a month – make that for two months - touting our Adventurous Maximus.