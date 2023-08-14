Just Kids, a local nonprofit that sells gently used children's clothes and shoes (ages newborn to 8 years) is open Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Just Kids is located at 3926 Old Buckingham Road next to May Memorial Baptist Church in the village of Powhatan. Just Kids is a mission project of May Memorial Baptist Church.
Kids' clothes closet offers help to local families
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Atlantic hurricane season extends from June 1 to Nov. 30, with the peak occurring between mid-August and late October. The powerful winds …
Educators who want to start projects that help students understand agriculture are encouraged to apply for Virginia’s Agriculture in the Class…
Christmas came early this year for one group of vacation bible school participants.
In a new series centered on Powhatan varsity athletics, Next Up aims to highlight the team captains of each Powhatan athletic program for the …
In a new series centered on Powhatan varsity athletics, Next Up aims to highlight the team captains of each Powhatan athletic program for the …