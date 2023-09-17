Moments before the Powhatan Indians took the field for their home-opening matchup versus James River, an Indians fan crossed paths with two Rapids coaches and gave them a message as they walked onto the field.

“Good luck stopping No. 5, fellas,” the fan said as they walked past.

It turns out, the Rapids (1-3) would need all the help they could get against junior wide receiver Matt Henderson, the player sporting a No. 5 across his jersey that would put up video game numbers opposite fellow junior receiver Ben Whitver in a pass-heavy shootout that led to a 42-25 win.

Henderson’s 10-catch, 164-yard day complete with three touchdowns placed his performance near the very top of the school’s single game record books, with the junior sensation placing fourth for most catches in a game and fifth in receiving yards. Henderson will be joined by Whitver in the record books with the same 10-catch, 164-yard stat line.

Joining Henderson and Whitver in the history making was quarterback Matt Layman, who continued his impressive start to the season with 349 yards passing and six total touchdowns, five of which came through the air to tie the school’s record for touchdown passes in a game. His 349 yards also beat the previous record held by Chad Mawyer by a single yard, breaking a record that was set in 2000.

Going up against a James River defense that likes to load up the box and rush the passer, Powhatan’s coaching staff dialed up deep shots to its two vertical threats in Henderson and Whitver early and often, leading to the dynamic pairing accounting for all five touchdown receptions.

“That’s the way they play defense and what we’ve seen on film last year and this year,” Powhatan head coach Mike Henderson said. “It’s an aggressive, tough and physical style of defense and that’s their identity so I wasn’t surprised.”

With Layman fresh off a 330-yard performance against Manchester and film studies that showed a James River team with a knack for an aggressive pass rush combined with man-coverage, Henderson says the confidence Layman is showing on his throws has trickled down to the rest of the offense.

“He’s on fire right now, he’s playing terrific. I can’t say enough about a kid who last year didn’t play very much and has just stepped up,” Henderson said. “We knew he was a true leader for us, but he stepped up even bigger than we thought.”

If you ask Layman though, he’ll hand the majority of the credit off to his offensive line that’s giving him a clean pocket and the receivers that are creating easy windows for him to throw into.

“The offensive line is giving me so much time in the pocket,” Layman said. “It makes it really easy to hit the big receivers. Having a receiver who is 6-foot-6 and another one who can get open on any play along with the time my line is giving me makes it so much easier.”

It was by no means a one-dimensional showing from the Powhatan offense though. Running back Edgar Alejo impressed in his return from an injury that sidelined him for last week's Manchester loss, finishing the night with 90 yards on 15 carries.

While the Powhatan offense ran up the score, James River’s rushing attack proved a formidable one in its own right. The Rapids rushing attack accounted for 269 yards on 39 rushing attempts, with the bulk of the workload coming from quarterback Nelson Layne and running back William Managbanag.

Even with Layman tossing two touchdowns apiece to Whitver and Henderson before halftime, the Rapids’ offense was still able to keep the game relatively within reach with a 28-13 halftime deficit. Managbanag was the toughest player to stop, with the physically imposing athlete bruising through for 243 rushing yards, 81 receiving yards and two scores on the ground. His last touchdown less than 30 seconds into the fourth quarter made it a 10-point game, but the Indians bled the clock down and defensive back Jayden Goode sealed the deal with a late interception to give Powhatan its second win of the season.

Powhatan’s defense has now given up a combined 79 points in its last two games, and Henderson says the coaching staff is working hard to figure out ways to improve on that side of the field.

“We’re trying different fronts, different people and trying to find the right personnel,” he said. “We’ll keep tweaking things, but we have to do better there.”