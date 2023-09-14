Owners of Powhatan’s first legal distillery, Three Crosses, John and Michelle Davenport recently marked the five-year anniversary of their wildly popular local business in Powhatan’s Courthouse village, a venture they lovingly refer to as "a hobby that got wildly out of hand." How does it feel to be marking your five-year anniversary?

Michelle: “Surreal would be the best word. It has been a wild ride to say the least. Surviving COVID, keeping this place running while opening our in-house restaurant, The Table, and formulating our vision of The Mercantile, our in-house gift shop opening this fall.”

What has surprised you about the journey so far?

John: “The way the community has welcomed us and our vision, and how we have become a gathering spot for Powhatan and surrounding counties.”

What are some of the challenges you have faced?

Michelle: “COVID, of course, and every time you think you are prepared God laughs and says ‘Try again.’ We just keep pivoting.”

What is the biggest lesson you have learned?

Michelle: “Learn to just go with the flow.”

What are you most proud of?

John: “The vision that we planned has come to fruition and then some, all done while raising our two kids.”

What do you enjoy most about owning your own business?

Michelle: “Meeting people and establishing friendships, learning and creating and doing it on our time.”

Where do you hope to be at the end of the next five years?