Coming into a road matchup against the Manchester Lancers, the fourth ranked team in the area according to the Richmond Times-Dispatch, the Powhatan Indians had their work cut out for them.

A year prior, the Indians, then a young squad still finding their footing, played tough, but were clearly outmatched in a 35-14 loss to a Lancers team that made it to the Region 6A finals. The Lancers are just as good, if not better in their current iteration, and though the favorites came away with a 54-28 win, the Indians impressed in their own right by clawing their way back into the game in the middle of the third quarter.

The Lancers, spearheaded by a rushing attack featuring Devin Bryant and Corey Holland that accounted for 232 yards and six touchdowns, jumped out to a 20-3 lead in the first quarter, but the Indians showed life when others may have wilted.

With the Lancers at the Indians 15-yard-line and primed to add to their lead, safety Omaree Morris read the eyes of quarterback Landen Abernethy and jumped a pass across the middle, taking it to the house for a 95-yard touchdown that made it 20-9 after a missed PAT.

Two weeks into his senior season, Morris has exploded onto the scene as a big play threat, with last week’s 70-yard punt return score being the biggest highlight of their win over Mechanicsville. This is nothing new for Morris though, who picked off four passes last season, one of which resulted in a pick-six.

The rest of the first half was a fireworks display of offense from both teams, with Manchester responding to the Morris touchdown with another scoring drive, followed by Powhatan quarterback Matthew Layman’s first of three touchdown passes on the night, this one connecting with sophomore Ben Whitver for 66 yards.

The Lancers again responded by putting points on the board, but with just seconds left in the half, Layman connected with his favorite target Matthew Henderson for a 6-yard touchdown to make it 34-21 heading into the half.

Early in the third quarter, the Henderson-Layman connection again came out, this time with Layman airing out a deep shot down the left sideline that resulted in a whiffed tackle attempt and green grass ahead of the sophomore receiver, who sprinted his way to a 73-yard score to make it a six-point game with 8:29 remaining in the quarter.

Henderson and Whitver both recorded over 100 yards receiving on the night, with Henderson leading the team with 9 catches for 160 yards to go with his two scores. Layman’s night ended with 330 yards through the air to go with his three touchdowns, though two interceptions proved costly for the first-year starter.

Crawling all the way back into the game, the Indians threatened to outright come back and steal the game in enemy territory, but the formidable Lancers offense revved up its engine and ran off 20 unanswered points to hold Layman and the Indians offense in check.