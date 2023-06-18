The Virginia Master Naturalist James River Chapter, https://jamesrivermasternaturalists.wordpress.com, will be accepting applications until July 31, 2023, for the organization’s fall 2023 Basic Training Course. Members are volunteer educators, citizen scientists, and stewards who work on projects at Powhatan State Park, the James River, and other wildlife hotspots in Powhatan, Goochland, and Louisa Counties. Please email jamesrivermn@gmail.com for more information. Potential applicants can also learn more at the group’s Farmers Market booth in Goochland on June 20 and July 25 and in Powhatan on June 22 and July 27.