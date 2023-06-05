The Monacan Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) will be conducting an agricultural outreach program on June 27 from 7 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. at its office in Goochland, located at the Goochland Agricultural Complex at Central High School, 2748 Dogtown Rd, Goochland, VA 23063. The event will include information about Monacan SWCD including programs and services provided, and a panel of Virginia Agricultural Cost-Share Program (VACS) participants. Conservation partners, including Natural Resources

Conservation Service, Capital Region Land Conservancy and Department of Forestry staff will provide a 5-7 minute presentations on services available to agricultural producers. Informational tables will be on site with and time for questions will be allotted.

The District serves both Goochland and Powhatan counties. Its mission is to provide technical assistance, education, and leadership to improve natural resource conservation.

The District is governed by a Board of six directors and three associate directors. Four directors are locally elected and two are appointed by the Virginia Soil and Water Conservation Board. Each director serves a four- year term and directors from both counties will be elected this year in November.

For more information on this program and to RVSP, call (804)556-4936.