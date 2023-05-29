We asked Powhatan residents to share one piece of advice they thought it was most important for this year's graduating class to keep in mind...
Krista Avinger
Life is like a Cha Cha dance. Two steps forward one step back. As long as you keep moving forward, you’ll be good. If you get knocked down, dust yourself off and get back on that saddle. Best wishes.
Scott Roberts
Something my dad always told me.."don't let life happen to you, make life happen for you."
Amity Pickeral
Always treat the janitor with the same respect as the CEO.
Debbie Elam
Tell the truth…all the time.
Chuck Osterman
Get off social media!
Wade Maiden
Remember, not everything they taught you in school is correct
Learn to make your money work for you.
Learn investments.
Don’t worry about college, go to trade school, there is enough key board warriors out there.
Always respect everyone, what goes around comes around.
To my males out there, when you shake a man’s hand, make eye contact.
Pamela Hardy
You’re not always going to win, life will be tough at times, grow thicker skin, and don’t forget those that were there for you when times were hardest.
Kathryn Smith
It won’t be an easy adjustment at first but once you start setting into your adult life you’ll realize how beautiful life is. It will have ups and downs but as long as you keep your head up you’ll be just fine.
Marcellus Beasley
Happiness is a choice.
Michelle Willard
Try your best to be kind
Learn about investing, do it early and often. I recommend the book "A Simple Path to Wealth."
Tracey Oakley
Don’t waste your time on people who won’t spend time on you.
Always do what you feel is right for you even when others say it’s not.
Find what you love and turn that into a moneymaker.
Not everyone has to go to college to get a good job.
Not everything will always go your way. If it doesn’t take a step back, re evaluate and try again.
John F. Bellamy
Tell your loved ones you love them every time you leave them, hang up with them, because you never know when it’ll be the last time you hear them say they love you back or the last time they will hear you say “I love you”. Life’s short and days, hours, and minutes aren’t promised!
Anna Stone
Travel! Smile at people! Be nice to people! Be nice to yourself! Go to church! Volunteer!
Gemelle Eagan
My advice is take one day at a time and if you get a chance to do something out of your comfort zone, do it.
Adaire Lazaro
Work ethic is everything! It gives you money to survive, teaches you how to get along with othersrs, givea you a purpose, gives you something to get up for every day, and keeps you out if trouble.