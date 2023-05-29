Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

We asked Powhatan residents to share one piece of advice they thought it was most important for this year's graduating class to keep in mind...

Krista Avinger

Life is like a Cha Cha dance. Two steps forward one step back. As long as you keep moving forward, you’ll be good. If you get knocked down, dust yourself off and get back on that saddle. Best wishes.

Scott Roberts

Something my dad always told me.."don't let life happen to you, make life happen for you."

Amity Pickeral

Always treat the janitor with the same respect as the CEO.

Debbie Elam

Tell the truth…all the time.

Chuck Osterman

Get off social media!

Wade Maiden

Remember, not everything they taught you in school is correct

Learn to make your money work for you.

Learn investments.

Don’t worry about college, go to trade school, there is enough key board warriors out there.

Always respect everyone, what goes around comes around.

To my males out there, when you shake a man’s hand, make eye contact.

Pamela Hardy

You’re not always going to win, life will be tough at times, grow thicker skin, and don’t forget those that were there for you when times were hardest.

Kathryn Smith

It won’t be an easy adjustment at first but once you start setting into your adult life you’ll realize how beautiful life is. It will have ups and downs but as long as you keep your head up you’ll be just fine.

Marcellus Beasley

Happiness is a choice.

Michelle Willard

Try your best to be kind

Learn about investing, do it early and often. I recommend the book "A Simple Path to Wealth."

Tracey Oakley

Don’t waste your time on people who won’t spend time on you.

Always do what you feel is right for you even when others say it’s not.

Find what you love and turn that into a moneymaker.

Not everyone has to go to college to get a good job.

Not everything will always go your way. If it doesn’t take a step back, re evaluate and try again.

John F. Bellamy

Tell your loved ones you love them every time you leave them, hang up with them, because you never know when it’ll be the last time you hear them say they love you back or the last time they will hear you say “I love you”. Life’s short and days, hours, and minutes aren’t promised!

Anna Stone

Travel! Smile at people! Be nice to people! Be nice to yourself! Go to church! Volunteer!

Gemelle Eagan

My advice is take one day at a time and if you get a chance to do something out of your comfort zone, do it.

Adaire Lazaro