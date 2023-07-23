Vicki Smith always knew that her family’s 30-acre Powhatan farm would be a lovely place to hold a wedding or other special event. But it took a little time—and plenty of hard work—to bring her vision for an elegant-yet-comfortable lakeside venue to life.

Now, a little over a year and a half after breaking ground on the project, Smith’s Countryside Farms has held six events and is continuing to schedule more weddings and celebrations for the coming fall and beyond.

The property is located western Powhatan. In addition to a large, tented space that can accommodate up to 150 guests, Countryside Farms offers the use of a T-shaped dock on which ceremonies can be held in view of guests seated on rows of white, handcrafted benches. Separate suites for brides and grooms are also available next to the venue.

Smith says her goal from the beginning has been to offer her guests all the comforts of home without any of the prep or clean-up work.

While transforming the wooded property into an event space took a significant amount of time and energy—Vicki’s husband and business partner Chris, a general superintendent for a civil contractor, spent countless hours clearing trees and preparing the site—Vicki says they knew realizing their dream wasn’t going to happen overnight.

These days, however, with the sunlight filtering through the trees and ducks gliding across the pond, Smith says she and her family are thrilled with the decision to open their home to those celebrating important milestones in their lives.

And as for that old saw about brides-to-be being particularly difficult to work with? Smith reported happily that this has not been her experience at all.

“All the brides and everyone that has been here has been great,” she said.