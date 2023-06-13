MARSHALL, Irene Elizabeth, 101, of Powhatan, went to be with the Lord Tuesday, June 6, 2023. Irene was preceded in death by her husband, A.C. “Pete” Marshall; and great-grandson, Andrew McKee. She is survived by her children, Evelyn C. Wright, Edna Ruth Burcham, Jerry R. Marshall (Nancy), Janet M. Powers, Linda M. Thompson (Jack), Rickey L. Marshall (Cathy); 16 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; seven great-great-grandchildren; brother, Kyle Adams; sister-in-law, Edna Ellison. Irene worked at Bloxton’s Pharmacy, retired from the Bank of Powhatan, and was faithful member of Holly Hills Baptist Church, with 50 years of membership. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother to all her grandchildren. She loved working in her garden and flower beds. The family would like to thank her loving caregivers, Carrie Hewes and Grace Silney for their special care and attention. The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday (today), at Bennett and Barden Funeral Home, Powhatan, where her service will be 12 (noon) Friday. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to Gentiva Hospice, 808 Moorefield Park Dr. Ste. 113, Richmond, Va. 23236.