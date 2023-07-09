Sudden cardiac arrest is among the leading causes of death in the United States. In fact, more than 350,000 people will suffer a cardiac arrest this year. Currently, the only way to restore a regular heart rhythm during cardiac arrest is to use an AED.

With this in mind, Powhatan County Parks & Recreation recently installed five outdoor automated external defibrillators (AEDs) at the County’s sport complexes for accessibility during an emergency. An AED is located in an alarmed, weather-proof case at the following locations:

Fighting Creek Park soccer concession stand

Fighting Creek Park baseball concession stand

Turner Complex pavilion (behind Turner field)

Village Complex Aces Diamond outfield

Pocahontas Landmark Center Pickleball Courts.

If you're wondering what an AED is – and why they seem to be located in most offices and public buildings--you're not alone. In fact, because these devices are now commonly available, more people than ever before are curious about them. So – just what is an AED?

An AED, or automated external defibrillator, is used to help those experiencing sudden cardiac arrest. It's a sophisticated, yet easy-to-use, medical device that can analyze the heart's rhythm and, if necessary, deliver an electrical shock, or defibrillation, to help the heart re-establish an effective rhythm.

Of course, anyone responding to an emergency can – and should – request the assistance of trained medical professionals. However, because the average response time for first responders once 911 is called is 8-12 minutes, and for each minute defibrillation is delayed the odds of survival are reduced by approximately 10%, having access to and AED and knowing how to use one, is critical.