Dear Editor,

I had occasion several weeks ago to spend time with Dr. Cheryl Thomas, Director of Elementary Education and Mrs. Traci Ingle, County Reading Specialist “going to school,” if you will, concerning methods and programs the school administration is employing to address the learning gap imposed by the pandemic. Really the entire academic year is dedicated to addressing those gaps, but in our meeting we focused on the upcoming 2023 Summer School Program. It was time well spent. So, what did I learn from these two dedicated professional educators?

First and foremost, summer school at PCPS is dedicated to closing the learning gap in math and reading imposed by the pandemic. So, since June 20, over the course of four days each week, 273 Pre-K (5 years old) to K5 (10-12 year olds) have headed off to Flat Rock Elementary for a full day focused on closing the skills gap in reading and math. I discovered those attending will come from a very special group of youngsters who, based on careful assessment, were invited to attend.

Oh, but what a day it turns out to be…certainly not like any summer school I ever attended (and yes there were a few summers for me). The summer school program in Powhatan is an integrated combination of learning and the joys many of us had as our parents sent us off to a few weeks of fun at summer camp.

So, for half the day the children are immersed in the subjects of reading and math, but in the afternoon every child is afforded the opportunity to attend summer school camp. It’s a camp that’s a ton of fun, with every aspect of all that “fun” designed to provide the children opportunity to apply the skills learned earlier in the day. Plus, the afternoon includes a section of fun exercises and games taught by one of the school’s physical education teachers.

I was also pleased to see that the program represents a prime example of the administration listening to the parents. In designing the “Let’s Explore” program, every effort has been made to address the reasons parents offered as barriers to their family’s participation.

The reasons varied, but in general it came down to three. One was the challenge for those parents who work and couldn’t take time away for a program that ended at noon. A second concern dealt with the difficulty of transporting their children to and from a pick-up hub, and the third dealt with the lost opportunity of a child who might otherwise attend a summer camp.

Good news, Summer School at PCPS addresses all three of those issues. The “Let’s Explore” program is full-day, a great afternoon of camp is an integral component of the program, and those attending were bused door-to-door. Plus, each child is served a healthy breakfast and lunch.

All bases covered. Every summer school moment and every dollar is invested in an effort to close the gap in math and reading. We are fortunate to have a school administration and teaching staff dedicated to helping our children overcome the impact of the pandemic. From my vantage point, every effort has been made to educate our children and ready them for the next step in their educational process.

Robert Powers