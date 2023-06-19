Up until now, spring farming, gardening and many recreational activities have been relatively free of nuisance insects. Recent reports indicate that several species of biting flies have emerged in numbers large enough to put a damper on these activities. Mosquitoes are also a cause of concern. Each year several fly species, such as house and barn flies, typically require some control measures on farms and residential properties. Horse flies and deer flies present a more complex problem. Control measures vary by insect species and by animal and human hosts.

For stabled and caged livestock, owners can implement a variety of management tactics such as fly population monitoring, barn sanitation, manure management, fans, screens, traps, biological and chemical controls. Biological controls using several species of commercially available parasitic wasps are a relatively new tool for managing fly populations. These parasitic wasps target house and stable fly eggs, maggots and pupae thus limiting fly reproduction. To assist the effectiveness of the biological controls, good sanitation practices including periodic manure removal and water management are necessary. Some chemical methods applied in a manner unlikely to harm the parasitic wasps can also be utilized to reduce fly populations to an acceptable level.

Locally, deer flies have started to appear and horse flies will follow soon. Both horse flies and deer flies are in the same family – Tabanidae. There are around 4300 species of horse and deer flies. About 335 species occur in the US. These flies are ambush predators in search of a blood meal. Only the female bites while the males are nectar feeders They hang out in plant foliage and are stimulated by motion when animals or people pass by. They generally target the head and neck areas and are very strong flyers. Some species target the legs. These pests lay eggs in or near wetland areas, so population control by chemical means is unfeasible for environmental reasons. Protective clothing, insect repellents and trapping are the primary means of avoiding bites. Repellents containing Citronella, DEET, picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus or IR3535 have some effectiveness for these and other biting insects. Commercial traps and some DIY trap plans are available. Research at the University of Florida has found that deer flies are attracted to the color blue. Free plans for a homemade trap using a blue painted flower pot coated with a sticky substance like tanglefoot are available online. See the following link: https://entnemdept.ufl.edu/pestalert/deerfly.htm