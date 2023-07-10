Plans for a multi-phase development featuring a 120-room hotel, an assisted living facility and a trade school hit a snag last week, with Powhatan’s Planning Commission voting unanimously to defer making a recommendation on a rezoning application connected to the project.

The development, planned for a 27-acre site on the westbound side of Route 60 off Mitchell Rd--just past the county’s convenience center--would bring what several commissioners described as needed amenities for the county. At issue, however, was the fact the application currently contains no approved plan to handle the increase in traffic such a large-scale project would bring.

Speaking on behalf of the applicant, Runda Harris, Powhatan resident Able Harris insisted to Planning Commissioners that he has attempted for months to obtain the traffic study requested by the county, but has been unable to find a company willing to do such a study.

Commissioners, however, insisted that it will not be possible to move forward without it.

“Mr. Harris, Powhatan County is going to require you to do [the traffic study] as part of this application,” commission chair Barbara Brown said. “A hotel alone with 120 rooms would generate far more traffic than is on the road now, and I think any reasonable person could see that.”

In addition to the missing traffic study, Powhatan’s planning department noted two other issues that factored into the department’s recommendation that the current application be denied. The first was that several currently proposed uses for the property were not included in the initial rezoning application, a fact that planning officials say changes the nature of the development. In addition, they said, the entrance for the proposed hotel does not meet the minimum spacing requirements required by VDOT.

As stated in the report presented to the Planning Commission by County staff, “The applicant submitted a revised concept plan to staff on June 12th which shows an extensive commercial development with multiple uses, none of which were disclosed in their rezoning application. Considering the estimated square footage of all commercial buildings, parking lots, interconnecting roads, and the addition of town homes in the new concept plan, it is the opinion of staff that the applicant reapplies for a rezoning for Village Center Planned Development.”

District 1 commissioner Vicki Hurt, for her part, insisted that the project would likely be a benefit to the county once the issues were sorted out.

“I just want to say, personally, Mr. Harris, that I think these are things that the Powhatan community needs,” said Hurt. “We don’t have assisted living, we don’t have a hotel, and, as an educator, I am always for educating people, particularly in vocational areas. It’s just unfortunate—and I say this as a teacher, that all the ‘T’s aren’t crossed and the ‘I’s aren’t dotted. There are some dangling issues here that need to be fixed.”

Harris insisted that he wanted to move forward and have the commission make a recommendation on the rezoning request, adding that he wanted it clearly stated that they were denying the request because of a study he has not been able to obtain.

Asked by Brown if the county could help Harris find a company willing to do the study, County planner Sara Rozmus explained that the County is not allowed to recommend specific companies.

“All I want you to do is tell me where I can get a traffic study,” said Harris, who noted that VDOT representatives had told him he did not need a traffic study and the private companies he had approached were not willing to undertake one. “I can’t get a traffic study,” Harris said. It’s a county issue—you want a study that I can’t provide.”

Ultimately, after several more minutes of discussion, the commissioners came to the consensus that the matter should be tabled and brought back at a later date.