The Coalition of Powhatan Churches will be hosting its annual Powhatan Family Day and Antique Power Show on August 12 and 13, with all proceeds benefiting the Powhatan community. Any church or church member wishing to help sponsor the event will be able to have the church’s name posted on the fence during the event. Sponsors may send $100 to the Coalition of Powhatan Churches, PO Box 57, Powhatan, Va. 23139. For more information, call (804) 892-3163.
Power Show organizers offering sponsorship opportunities
