In Mechanicsville’s season-opening win against Deep Run, a hot start in the first quarter built up a 14-0 lead that paved the way for a convincing Week 1 victory for the Mustangs.

In their second week, they found themselves on the other end of a white hot start.

The Powhatan Indians, competing in their own season opener this week, took advantage of multiple short field situations in their first taste of regular season football in 2023. It led to a 23-3 halftime lead, and though the Mustangs finished strong with a 13-point fourth quarter, it wasn’t enough to make a dent in the deficit in a 43-23 final.

In their first of two road games to start the season, the Indians looked like a poised unit in front of the stands packed with Mustangs supporters, scoring a quick 13 points in the opening minutes of the first quarter to start their season with a bang.

The Powhatan scoring started right after two costly Mechanicsville miscues, the first a high snap sailing over the punter’s head and a fumble recovered by the Indians at the opposing 2-yard-line. It resulted in two touchdown runs from junior bruiser Grayson Palmore, who finished with 44 yards on nine carries along with his two end zone appearances.

Mechanicsville’s offense led by quarterback Caeden Walters drove down the field later in the opening quarter and got as close as 5 yards from the end zone, but the promising drive stalled out there and ended in a 23-yard kick through the uprights from Nelson Morales.

Both defenses stepped up to start the second quarter, but Powhatan again found fortune through its special teams, this time seeing a short punt go into the hands of dynamic cornerback Omaree Morris, who took the return to the house for a 55-yard score in what would be the highlight of the day for the Indians.

Mechanicsville’s offense had a promising response drive soon after the Morris touchdown, but a would-be touchdown reception was dropped, killing momentum and forcing another punt. Powhatan took advantage and got in position for a 37-yard field goal from senior Connor Bates that ended the half with the Indians leading by 20 points.

The Indians pushed the lead to 36-3 in the third quarter after quarterback Matthew Layman found Jayshaun Morris for a 9-yard strike and his first touchdown pass of the season along with a 5-yard touchdown run from Wesley Stotler.

The comeback appeared daunting for the Mustangs, but the home team offense performed well in the second half. Led by a strong night from Walters, the Mustangs responded with their first touchdown of the game when Walters found Ryland Hardy for a 25-yard catch to make it 36-10.

Layman and the Indians responded with their second touchdown through the air, this time seeing Layman connect with Omaree Morris for a 14-yard score and a 43-10 lead entering the fourth quarter.

Walters found Hardy two more times for touchdowns in the final quarter, with Hardy’s evening finishing with 147 yards on 8 catches to go with his three touchdowns. When it was all said and done, the Mustangs outgained their opponent 405-320 in yards, but the Indians took advantage of great field position and the momentum created from a fantastic first quarter.

Aside from a lone first half fumble on the Mustangs, it was also a relatively clean game offensively from both sides, with neither offensive line sacrificing a sack and neither quarterback tossing an interception.

The Indians will have their work cut out for them next week, as they travel to take on the Manchester Lancers on the road on Sept. 8. The Lancers, ranked third in the metro area by the Richmond-Times Dispatch, have an efficient offense and a nasty defense headlined by All-Metro defensive end and West Virginia recruit Makai Byerson.